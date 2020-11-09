Lawsuit alleges APD K9 attacked woman at Freedom Fourth event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman says she was just trying to enjoy some Fourth of July fireworks when she was attacked by an Albuquerque Police Department K9. Naomi Huerta is filing a lawsuit that alleges she suffered multiple puncture wounds to her leg after a K9 got out of its kennel and attacked her.

The incident happened last year at Balloon Fiesta Park’s Freedom Fourth Celebration. The officers on duty that day are also named in the lawsuit.

