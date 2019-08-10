Rio Grande Foundation files lawsuit accusing Bernalillo County of withholding records

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Bernalillo County is facing a lawsuit accusing them of withholding public information.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the Rio Grande Foundation filed a lawsuit against the county, claiming they violated the New Mexico Inspection of Public Records Act by providing an incomplete response to requests for communications related to the legislation about the county’s latest paid sick leave proposal.

The lawsuit states the foundation wants paid leave-related records for Maggie Hart Stebbins, Debbie O’Malley, and Charlene Pyskoty. So far, the county has provided 10 emails and no text messages.