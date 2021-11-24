Lawmakers working to bring back Albuquerque trail race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) It may not be the end of the road for a popular Albuquerque trail race. Last year the U.S. Forest Service said it would no longer permit the La Luz Trail Race, however, local lawmakers are working to bring it back.

The race had been held for 55 years, but the forest service says commercial activity in wilderness areas is prohibited as part of the wilderness act. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan, as well as representative Melanie Stansbury, are fighting to get the race going again. They have written a letter to the forest service asking for a permit, saying the wilderness act does allow certain activities.

