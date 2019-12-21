Lawmakers look to invest public, private money for road repairs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roads are always a hot button issue in New Mexico, everyone wants theirs fixed. Now, state lawmakers are looking for outside help to get more money to get it done. Lawmakers want to create a fund with help from private and public money to finally get more New Mexico roads repaired.

“This is a great way to co-mingle public money, private money where the public entity owns it when it’s completely paid off,” said State Senator Michael Padilla (D-Albuquerque). “And these projects are so large and so expensive, we just don’t have the funds to make this happen so this is a great way to bring those monies to New Mexico to get it done.”

Senator Padilla is one of the sponsors of the highway and transportation funding bill. He said across the state, roads are crumbling and the Department of Transportation just doesn’t have the money to fix all of the problem areas, so under this bill, if the state didn’t have all the money to fix a road, they would reach out to a private company to ask them to help with the repair costs and pay them back with public money.

Senator Padilla didn’t give specific examples as to which roads this could help out, but it would be for big-ticket projects like Paseo del Norte and I-25 in Albuquerque and roads in the southeast part of the state.

“I think that would be good for New Mexico,” said driver Daniel Romero. “I think it would be good for Albuquerque to get better roads.”

“Whenever we do go out of town or something, I haven’t noticed anything on the highways,” said driver Paul Cramins. “I think it’s mostly in the cities where the roads are bad, I think.”

Overall, lawmakers said the state would invest tens of millions of dollars of public money into the road fund. They hope to introduce the bill in the upcoming legislative session.