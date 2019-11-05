Lawmakers call for investigation into migrant detainee’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers want answers about the death of a transgender woman in ICE custody.

Roxsana Hernandez, an immigrant from Honduras, died at an Albuquerque hospital in May 2018. She was first taken into custody in San Diego and later detained at the Cibola County Detention Center.

An autopsy determined she died from complications from AIDS, but members of the Congressional Hispanic Delegation say ICE failed to preserve surveillance videos that showed Hernandez’s treatment while in custody.

They sent a letter to the Inspector General demanding an investigation. New Mexico’s three House embers all signed the letter.