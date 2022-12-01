ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque Police Department officer who pled guilty to DWI while driving an APD vehicle will lose his law license for several years. Nicholas Laskar was pulled over in May 2021 on Highway 550 west of Bernalillo after another driver witnessed him weaving and tailgating.

He was then charged with aggravated DWI after talking with a Zia police officer. Sandoval County Sheriff’s deputies were called in to take over after the stop. When questioned, Laskar denied drinking and initially, he didn’t follow their instructions.

Laskar told responding officers he was an APD officer. The unmarked Ford Fusion he was driving was owned by APD. After struggling to walk a straight line and keep his balance during the field sobriety tests, he was arrested and taken to the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office. There, he took a breathalyzer test and blew a .20, more than double the legal limit.

Laskar pled guilty in July to aggravated DWI. He was given a deferred sentence. That means if he completes his probation with no other incidents, all charges will then be dismissed. The law enforcement academy took up his case Thursday. The board did vote to suspend Laskar’s law license in New Mexico for the next three years.

KRQE asked APD if Nicholas Laskar is still employed there but did not hear back. He is not listed as an employee on the city’s website.