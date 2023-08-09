ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Second Judicial District Court Pro Bono Committee is teaming up with the New Mexico Legal Aid Volunteer Attorney program. They will be offering free in-person consultations with attorneys regarding family and civil law at this year’s edition of Law-la-Palooza.

This event is on a first-served basis. Family Law consultations are from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Civil Law consultations are from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Law-La-Palooza offers bilingual attorneys and staff. This legal fair is on a first-come, first-served basis, so those seeking assistance are encouraged to arrive early to ensure a consultation.

The event is Friday, August 25, at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 7505 Kathryn Ave., SE, 87108. For more information, contact the Volunteer Attorney program at 877-266-9861.