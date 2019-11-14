Law enforcement, local business professionals team up for Guardian Games benefiting Special Olympics

Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lieutenant Tom Ruiz, Albuquerque Police Department Commander Paul Szych, and Special Olympics athlete Martin Wiggins discuss this upcoming event.

The Guardian Games help build an inclusive community of relationships between Special Olympics athletes, public safety officers, and Albuquerque businesses. This event unites the whole Albuquerque community and first responders in a fun and unique event.

On November 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue will host the inaugural Law Enforcement Torch Run “Guardian Games for Special Olympics” presented by Mark’s CASA.

The games allow local business community members team up with local public safety officers and Special Olympics athletes. Day one of the event will include unified competitions while day two of the event will feature a Battle of the Badges where fans will be able to cheer on their local law enforcement agencies.

All proceeds will benefit Special Olympics New Mexico. The public can make donations by visiting the Guardian Games website.

The Guardian Games will take place at Civic Plaza on November 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.