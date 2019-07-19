Law enforcement honored at Crime Stoppers’ Hero Luncheon

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers honored some law enforcement heroes Friday.

Among those honored were officers from the Albuquerque Police Department’s Armed Robbery Unit. Crime Stoppers says it’s important to acknowledge their work keeping people and local businesses safe.

“We partner with Crime Stoppers so that way we can try to identify people who are involved in robberies throughout our city,” APD Sgt. Jared Romero said.

The heroes luncheon is an annual event honoring law enforcement agents from all across the metro, including BCSO and even smaller departments like Bosque Farms.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss