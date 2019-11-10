Law enforcement calls for tougher domestic terrorism policies for New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Top security and law enforcement officials say New Mexico needs tougher domestic terrorism policies.

According to the New Mexican, Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham’s administration told lawmakers that the state’s terrorism laws are too weak. The conversation stems from a mass shooting that killed 22 people in El Paso back in August.

They also argued state law needs to be changed to make it easier for investigators to track and prosecute extremist groups and potential mass shooters.

