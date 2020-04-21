Law 4 Small Business helps businesses navigate the COVID-19 pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to temporarily shut down, halting their revenue streams and wreaking havoc in unprecedented ways. Business owners are now being forced to make difficult decisions including workforce reductions and even the possibility of shutting their doors for good.

KRQE News 13 anchor David Romero spoke with Vanessa Lewinger, the human resources adviser for Law 4 Small Business about the resources that small businesses can utilize. Law 4 Small Business is a law office designed specifically for the needs of small businesses including creating a partnership agreement, forming an LLC, buying or selling a business, etc.

A frequent question Law 4 Small Business gets is what exactly is the difference between furlough and layoffs? Vanessa explains that a furlough is a form of unpaid leave.

“So the employment maintains their status with the organization as an employee, benefits could potentially continue and there is the expectation that that employee will return to work when they can,” said Vanessa.

A layoff is a form of termination that signals to the employee that the position may not be available and ends benefit coverage. Vanessa explains that anytime there is a reduction in hours that would allow employees to file for unemployment.

In New Mexico, some health insurance plans are allowing employers to waive the minimum hour requirement. Vanessa encourages employees to check with their health insurance providers to see if that’s an option.

For more information on available services for small businesses, visit Law 4 Small Business’ website or the Law 4 Small Business Facebook page.

