ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Looking for lavender and honey? Jo’s Farms, is holding a lavender plant and honey sale this weekend.

You can visit Jo’s Farms this Labor Day weekend and buy lavender, products, and honey. Their lavender fields are filled with Mediterranean herbs and blue-purple blooms with honey bees and butterflies. September and April are the prime planting times.

Event dates and times:

Friday, September 1st from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 2nd from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, September 3rd, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.