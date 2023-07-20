ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since 1996, the Lavender in the Village Festival has supported local agriculture, arts, and education. This is the largest lavender festival in the southwest. The festival includes 110 vendors of lavender products, fine art, locally crafted wine, beer, and lavender cocktails. There will also be three stages of live music, regenerative agriculture seminars, and culinary demonstrations. In the morning, there will be yoga sessions. There will also be ceramic painting classes given by Kelly Jo Designs by Wine throughout the day.

The Lavender in the Village Festival will be Sunday, July 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hartnett Park Los Ranchos, New Mexico. Purchase tickets here. For more information visit www.lavenderinthevillage.org.