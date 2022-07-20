ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 Lavender in the Village Festival is back. With 100 + vendors people can find everything from plants, artwork, lotions, lemonade, and much more. There will be three infused alcoholic beverages also made with lavender. This festival is also a fundraiser all the proceeds from the festival will go to the agricultural and educational programs.

The event is Saturday, July 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are available, prices vary. Located in the heart of Los Ranchos at Hartnett Park 6718 Rio Grande Blvd NW. For more information visit their website.