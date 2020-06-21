Lavender festival’s vendors supply survival kits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular festival showcasing all things lavender has been postponed this year but the vendors can still be supported. The annual Lavender Festival in Los Ranchos won’t be happening in July because of the pandemic, but organizers are selling Lavender Festival survival kits featuring products from local farms and businesses.
The first kits have already sold out. More information about the survival kits is available on the Lavender Festival website.
