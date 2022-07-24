ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lavender Festival in Los Ranchose wrapped up on Sunday. The event centered around the sweet-smelling mint flower kicked off Saturday night with more than 100 vendors, free yoga, as well as lavender growing and cooking classes. The Lavender Festival started in 1994 and still brings in new people yearly.

“The music has been great. Everyone’s been nice and fantastic. The food, I swear to god I’ve tried multiple food booths, and I can’t stop getting enough of it. Just the fact that everyone is so creative and there’s so much that you can do over here. Even if you don’t have a lot of money, you can come and relax and enjoy the environment. It’s really great I love it,” said festival-goer Muhammad Musleh.

Musleh said this was the first time going to the event and says he’s looking forward to next year.