ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lavaland Elementary School has been evacuated due to gas leak caused by nearby construction, according to a tweet from Albuquerque Public Schools. Students and staff have been relocated to nearby John Adams Middle School.

Families are being asked to pick up students from John Adams on a staggered schedule.

Beginning at 11:15, students with last names beginning with the letters A-L may be picked up.

Beginning at 11:45, students with last names beginning with the letters M-Z may be picked up.

Lavaland Elementary is asking anyone picking up a student to bring an ID.