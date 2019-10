ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month and some local companies are doing something special to celebrate.

Lava Rock Brewing Company on Unser is partnering with M’tucci’s every Tuesday during the month for some Italian cuisine and brews. Ten percent of the proceeds go back to the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network.

A special “Buddy Brew” will be available on tap. One dollar from each Buddy Brew sold will be donated to RGDSN.