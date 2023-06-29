ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Laundry Love is a nationwide initiative that partners with local organizations and businesses to provide free laundry access to anyone in need. Laundry Love partners with diverse groups, people, and laundromats to provide access, resources and care/concern to families and individuals in need.

Women United, a Donor Group of United Way of North Central New Mexico, is hosting a fundraiser for Laundry Love on July 13 from 5- 7 p.m. at Rio Bravo Brewing Company. Women United is a community of women working together to create meaningful and lasting change that empowers women to improve their lives. For more information visit laundrylove.org.