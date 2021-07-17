Launchpad celebrates 24 years in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic music venue in the heart of downtown Albuquerque is celebrating its 24th anniversary. Robson Guy, a local bassist performed with both of his bands during the Launchpad’s 24th birthday. Guy’s bands are only two of the 22 who performed at the 13-hour anniversary party.

“It’s just a good time, seeing a lot of friends and beautiful faces,” said Guy when asked what he likes most about the Launchpad.

The Launchpad, which opened in 1997 is known as a staple for the local music scene. “It’s very supportive of the local scene and also national bands as well,” said Guy. Owner Joe Anderson tells KRQE they bring in a wide range of mainstream acts like Fall Out Boy, Macklemore, and Modest Mouse.

While the anniversary was actually in May, Anderson had to hold off on planning any festivities because of the pandemic. He says after the last year, it’s nice to welcome back all of the local musicians and their fans at full capacity.