Latest film shoot draws Better Call Saul speculation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An abandoned restaurant in the International District has been transformed into a Los Pollos Hermanos restaurant from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul spin-off series.

It’s for a film shoot and it’s boosting speculation about what this latest project could be.

“Huge fan. I’ve been with my family here before in order to do a self-tour of some of the locations so this was a fun surprise!” said Jen Atlee of Denver.

That surprise for fans this weekend was the recreated restaurant near Gibson and Louisiana.

City Councilor Pat Davis tweeted a picture of the building with the windows blown out during filming on Friday night.

“[There were] flames on top of the building, blew the windows out, glass went pretty far so and it was a pretty loud explosion,” Sacco Automotive Owner Steve Sacco said about the explosion.

This latest eye-catching shoot is furthering fans’ speculation about a new Breaking Bad show or movie filming.

It comes after Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman, posted cryptic tweets, one of him and actor Bryan Cranston.

Additionally, News 13 reported about possible filming at Pinkman’s apartment near UNM back in January.

“We were excited to see what’s going on to see if it’s going to be Better Call Saul or the new Breaking Bad movie or what’s going on. Just trying to be nosy,” Martin Gomez of New Mexico said.

Davis addressed the speculation in his tweet, saying something big will happen in the next season of Better Call Saul.

While this filming was for the spin-off series, a feature-length Breaking Bad flick is in the works, but not much is known about it.