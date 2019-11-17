Late Roswell firefighter honored at banquet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell firefighter who died in a fireworks explosion was honored for making the ultimate sacrifice.

Jeff Stroble was killed, and Hoby Bonham was injured, following a fireworks explosion back in June. Saturday at the Albuquerque Marriott, the New Mexico Business Coalition held a Heroes Banquet, paying tribute to some of the state’s top champions of courage.

This included Stroble and his family, who say it helps with the healing process. “I hope so. It’s been a little bit so, I’m hoping. Not that we’re not grateful by any means, because we absolutely are, but this is the last event and then we can figure it out,” said Reba Stroble, Jeff Stroble’s wife.

The Roswell fire chief invited the Stroble family to come to the event.