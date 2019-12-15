Late mother and daughter memorialized in Hyder Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is honoring a woman and her daughter tragically killed earlier this year.

Police say Shanta and Laura Hanish were fatally stabbed in their Nob Hill home back in June. Shanta was a lifeguard at Highland Pool and Laura worked at the law offices of the public defender.

Saturday, the city planted two trees and installed a bench at Hyder Park in memory of the pair. They also created the Shanta Strong Swim Fund that will cover the costs of swim lessons for children in financial need. The city also plans on creating a memorial tree and flower garden at Highland Pool in the future.