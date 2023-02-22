ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Late City Councilor Ken Sanchez, who died in 2020, is being honored at Civic Plaza for his service to the community. Wednesday night, Feb. 22, city councilors voted to name one of the pillars on the plaza the “Ken Sanchez Pillar of the Community.”

The group that came up with the idea, Guardians of the Children, said Sanchez was instrumental in launching the annual “Angel Tree” remembrance. The tree event honors children who lost their lives to violence. The pillar is located where the Angel Tree stands each year.

Sanchez was a Bernalillo county commissioner before becoming a councilor. Sanchez has also had the County Commission Chambers, an Albuquerque fire station, and a room in the Taylor Ranch Library named in his honor.