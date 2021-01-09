Last weekend to recycle old Christmas trees in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the last weekend to take advantage of the city’s free Christmas tree recycling program.

“It’s a huge success because it’s something where we can do so the trees don’t end up in landfills. They end up mulched and end up in peoples’ yards where they can reproduce things and they can help. So, it’s a big part of our re-use and sustainability goals for the city of Albuquerque,” said Matthew Whalen, Director of the Solid Waste Department.

The city’s solid waste and parks and rec departments team up with PNM every year to recycle old Christmas trees. This year, those who recycle a tree can get a rebate from the city to plant their own tree. The city says it can use the mulch from the trees across the city, which helps keep Albuquerque beautiful and saves money.

People can recycle their trees at the Montessa Park and Eagle Rock convenience centers, or at the Ladera Golf Course. The program ends Sunday at 5 p.m.

