Last Mariachis game of the season is also ‘Lowrider Night’ at Isotopes Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final Mariachis De Nuevo Mexico game of the season is going to be filled with style. This Sunday night will not only be the fifth specialty game for the Albuquerque Isotopes’ alter ego, but it’s also “Lowrider Night.”

The team is partnering with the city to feature roughly 50 lowriders inside and around the ballpark. Some food will be severed in lowrider containers, and the first 3,000 fans will receive a flamenco dancer bobblehead. Fans will also be able to vote on the color scheme of APD’s recent lowrider project.

“Then we’re going to take that style, and we’re going to get with a local artist, and they’re going to turn that into their own flavor and turn it into an actual police lowrider vehicle,” Sgt. Larry Middleton said.

