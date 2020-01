ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday is the last day to submit your input for the mayor’s proposed homeless shelter.

The mayor’s office launched the online survey last month asking which location would be the best for the $30 million facility that could house 300 people.

Topping the list are three specific locations: I-40 and Second Street, “other locations in the downtown area,” and a property just south of the state lab near I-25 and Lomas.

To take the survey, click here.