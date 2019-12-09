Last chance for 2019 free microchipping at Albuquerque Animal Welfare

The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department has been offering free pet microchipping this year in an effort to increase pets’ chances of returning home if they ever become lost. However, there’s only a limited amount of time left this year to take advantage of this deal.

Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department Marketing Manager Desiree Cawley discusses this offer and how you can keep your pet safe.

Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare community outreach initiative microchipped 497 pets for free in the month of November in the hopes of preventing pets from getting lost or to get pets back home as soon as possible.

This free service is available from December 10 through December 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Westside and Eastside shelters. No appointment is needed.

Pet owners must be at least 18-years-old and have a valid driver’s license in order to microchip pets. Residents must fill out paperwork so that the microchip can be properly registered to the ID holder.

It is important to ensure that the details linked to each microchip also remain up to date so that the pet can be successfully identified in case they get lost. Animal Welfare shelters provide a free service to check on a pet’s microchip as well.

For additional information on free microchipping, visit Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department’s website.