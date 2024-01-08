ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man involved in three police chases in a little over a week has taken plea deals in each case. Ethan Hunter pled guilty to aggravated fleeing of an officer in front of Judge Clara Moran, having four other charges dropped.

Hunter admitted to taking off from police back on May 25, leading to his arrest after he crashed into a gate and ran into the foothills. He’s facing up to 12 months behind bars.

Hunter took plea deals in the other two cases and was sentenced to probation. But in September, he failed to show up for a meeting.

He will be sentenced in this case once they have settled the other two cases.