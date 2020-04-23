Las Cruces Police: Missing teen may be in Albuquerque

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 15-year-old Ashli Tindell who police believe may be in Albuquerque.

Police report Ashli was last seen at her Camino Dos Vidas home around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22. Her family has reason to believe she may be in Albuquerque and could be with a friend or relative.

Las Cruces Police state that authorities have no details on who Ashli might be with or what type of transportation she may have. Ashli is described by authorities as being five-feet, two-inches tall, about 115 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants. Authorities state she has been reported missing and may be in danger if she is not located.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ashli Tindell is asked to call 911 immediately or call Las Cruces Police at 575-526-0795.

