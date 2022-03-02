ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Arañas Spinners and Weavers Guild is holding an event that will allow its members to showcase and sell some of their own, unique creations. The Weavers Guild is an organization dedicated to providing education, learning ​experiences, and appreciation for fiber arts.

The Spiders’ Market gives people a unique opportunity to see and also purchase some of the creations made by members of Las Arañas. The Spiders’ market will be held at the Albuquerque Garden Center. It is a free event and all people are welcome. On Thursday, March 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. the guild will host a gala opening of the exhibit. The market continues on March 4 and 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Spiders’ Market will feature work from 40 different members of the guild and there will be fundraisers, raffles and other events throughout each of the days. For more information about Las Arañas and the Spiders’ Market, you can visit lasaranas.org/.