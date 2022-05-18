ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque and Rio Ranch have teamed up to take part in a large event. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2022 is happening this weekend. The event is hosted by New Mexico Motor Events.

The event is known as the world’s largest and most stylish charitable motorcycle event. It will take place on May 22 from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. Riders participating in the event will check-in between 8 A.M.- 9 A.M. at Cafe Bella Coffee in Rio Rancho. Then they will ride through the city to meet at the Albuquerque Press Club. There is still time to register with 92 spots left.

The event is expected to host thousands of ‘dapper’ individuals riding their stunning motorcycles to raise awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health. Their goal is to raise $6-million dollars. For more information, visit https://www.gentlemansride.com/rides/united+states/albuquerque+nm.