ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some areas are still drying out Thursday after major storms dropped rain across Albuquerque.

Too much water canceled some higher ed classes at the Central New Mexico Community College campus and made a muddy mess of a big construction site. The big flow of water left CNM to cancel classes at Ted Chavez Hall on Thursday where they teach electrical, and automotive among other trades. “We had some water coming in from the outside in and then we have some coming in off of the roof,” said Sharon Gordon-Moffett, dean of the School of Skilled Trades and Art at CNM.

The flood inside is affecting about 100 students as crews spent the day setting up fans to dry the floors and assess the damage. “TC east, we believe its minimal damage; we believe there will be minimal impact for those classes… the TC west is where we had most of the water,” said Gordon-Moffett.

The most impacted classrooms house electrical trade labs and HVAC programs and there’s concern about equipment being affected by water. The faculty at the college are still looking to see when students can go back. If it’s too long they may have to transition to online classes for those students.

Across town west of the Rio Grande construction crews are working through the mud on Bridge Boulevard. Video showed the rain left huge puddles throughout Bernalillo County’s project revamping the roadway near Orchard Gardens. While crews are working to build out new curbs along the road the county says the mess shouldn’t affect any timeline on the major construction project.

CNM said the Ted Chavez building that flooded yesterday is around fifty years old and scheduled to be replaced by a new facility in 2025.