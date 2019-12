ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A large police presence is seen at City Hall after reports of a threat Friday morning.

Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers are directing employees to shelter in place as authorities investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. KRQE News will provide information as it becomes available.

#BREAKINGNEWS APD is investigating a threat at City Hall. Employees have been directed to shelter in place while police investigate. We will provide additional information as soon as it is available. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) December 13, 2019