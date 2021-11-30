Large police presence outside bank at Coors and Sequoia

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a large police presence outside of a Wells Fargo on the westside at Coors and Sequoia Tuesday afternoon. No word on what exactly happened.

Story continues below

Several officers were seen outside of the bank. The Albuquerque Police Department has one person in custody and there are no additional suspects. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES