Large police presence outside bank at Coors and Sequoia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a large police presence outside of a Wells Fargo on the westside at Coors and Sequoia Tuesday afternoon. No word on what exactly happened.
Story continues below
- Crime: Police: Teen accused in deadly DWI crash was driving nearly 100 mph
- Weather: What can New Mexico expect this winter?
- Trending: New Mexico News Podcast: Hospitals Declare ‘Crisis‘
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 29 de Noviembre 2021
Several officers were seen outside of the bank. The Albuquerque Police Department has one person in custody and there are no additional suspects. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.