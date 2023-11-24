ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating reports of at least one shot fired at Coronado Center on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Responding officers determined there was not an active shooter, and there does not appear to be any injuries, APD said. Officers did locate at least one bullet casing. Officers are also working to determine if the individual who fired the shot has been identified.

There is a large law enforcement presence at Coronado Center. Friday is Black Friday, one of the largest shopping days in the United States. A witness who was at the mall told us hundreds of people were in the mall at the time of the shooting.

