ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lapis Room is an art center dedicated to providing thought-provoking and beautiful works of art to the Albuquerque Old Town district.

Opening Reception June 2, 5-8 p.m.

Father’s Dat Reception June 19, 2-5 p.m

On view Everyday June 3-2, 2022, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

A labor of love, a lifetime of experience, ‘Rollin Forever’ is a photography series focusing on 16 families from Northern New Mexico with a passion for the car culture often referred to as ‘Lowriding.’ Kevin Beltran and Jessica Roybal focused on the car culture of northern New Mexico along the Rio Grande. From Taos to Albuquerque, the exhibit highlights the passion and people behind the wheel.

