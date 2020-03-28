‘I got stir crazy’: Police lapel video shows Jon Jones DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video footage of UFC light heavyweight champ Jon ‘Bones’ Jones has been released.

“I just got stir crazy. I wanted to have a drive. It was my first drive in two weeks and I saw these homeless guys, I was being nice to them,” said Jones in the lapel video.

Officers responded to a call about gunshots in downtown Albuquerque early Thursday morning. They say they found Jones drunk in his car with a gun and an open container.

Lapel video shows Jones having trouble with the field sobriety tests.

This is the latest of Jones’ run-in with the law, which includes charges for a hit-and-run involving a pregnant woman in 2015 and an incident with a T.D.’s waitress last year.

