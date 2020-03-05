Lapel video shows moments police respond to basketball brawl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police responded to a fight at a girls basketball game between two small high schools. Video shows police were under the impression they were walking into chaos.

In January, Evangel Christian Academy said the fight was small, but police response paints a different picture.

An Albuquerque Police Department spokesman says the officers were responding to reports of an active fight between 50 to 100 people. The lapel footage shows those officers, were prepared for a riot. Walking into the gymnasium at Evangel with a rifle and a bean bag shotgun.

APD says this kind of response is typical when going into a “high threat situation.”

Officers then speak with what appears to be a representative of Evangel Christian. He explains the threat is over. He says fans from both Evangel and Cottonwood Classical Preparatory were involved in the fight, and tells officers things like this don’t happen at Christian schools.

Before leaving officers take one more lap around the parking lot to make sure there are no more fights brewing.

No one was charged for the fight, and police never even filed a report. The New Mexico Activities Association did say the brawling fans faced consequences.

Both schools have finished their basketball seasons, neither of them qualified for the State Tournament.