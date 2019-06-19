Lapel video shows moments after DWI suspect crashed into officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows the moments after a suspected drunk driver plowed into an Albuquerque police car on I-40, injuring the officer.

The suspect, Kyla Martinez, went to great lengths to avoid talking to police about what she’d just done. Martinez was originally talking to officers, but then it appears as though she pretended to be unconscious.

APD Officer Sweeten is lucky to be alive after police say Martinez smashed into his patrol car on I-40 near Louisiana. Officer Sweeten was sitting parked at the scene of a deadly crash that happened earlier that night in February, when he became a victim himself.

While the officer waited for an ambulance, Martinez laid on the ground unresponsive, but conscious. Meanwhile, officers keep trying to get her to talk again and move her out of the road.

Since she wasn’t responding, she was taken to the hospital for evaluation. According to the report, she admitted to drinking at a downtown club.

She was released from the hospital, and a few hours later taken to jail. Neither the officer nor the suspected drunk driver were seriously injured in the crash.

The District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to keep her in jail until her trial, calling her a danger to the community. The judge disagreed.

According to online court records, this is Kyla Martinez’s first DWI arrest and she has no other criminal history.