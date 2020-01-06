Lapel video shows K-9 attack after man makes threats with machete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re now seeing the dramatic moments of police arresting a man officers say threatened his neighbor with a machete. After several attempts to get him to comply with their orders, officers claim they were forced to send in their K-9.

In early September, Richard Garcia’s neighbor called Albuquerque Police, claiming Garcia was threatening him with a machete. The criminal complaint claims Garcia confronted the man threatening to kill himself after the man killed Garcia’s son.

The man says he didn’t know what Garcia was talking about, felt he was in danger, and told officers it was clear Garcia was on drugs. When police arrived, they tried talking to Garcia, but according to the report, he refused to put down the weapon, later getting in his truck.

After making several attempts to get Garcia out of it, and sending a robot to talk to him, police finally released their K-9.

Responding officers suspected Garcia may have been high at the time of the arrest, but Garcia denied those claims.

Back in November, Garcia pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He faces at least 364 days in jail and up to $1-thousand in fines.