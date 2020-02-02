Lapel video shows DWI arrest after police say suspect swerves through ART lane

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lapel video shows the moments a 20-year-old Albuquerque man failed multiple sobriety tests. Jorge Garcia Rodriguez was pulled over last month when an officer says he was swerving into the ART lanes.

Garica Rodriguez was pulled over early on December 15, after failing to maintain his lane and swerving in and out of the ART lane. When the officer approached the vehicle, it didn’t take long for him to suspect that Garcia Rodriguez had been drinking.

The officer conducting multiple field sobriety tests. Garcia Rodriguez had a difficult time following instructions, having to be told multiple times what to do. He also faced challenges taking nine heel to toe steps, and balancing on one foot, losing balance more than once.

Garcia Rodriguez was arrested and taken to the station for a breath test, he blew twice the legal limit. He is charged with Aggravated DWI and Failure to Maintain a Traffic Lane.