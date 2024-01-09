ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of throwing rocks through the windows of several Albuquerque businesses six years ago is now accused of similar crimes in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Police, Edelidio Wallace was arrested Monday afternoon, suspected of using rocks and cement bricks to smash windows of several businesses over several days.

LAPD says the objects thrown had the words “GLORY” and “PAY UP” written on them, prompting a hate crime investigation. Wallace was booked into a Los Angeles area jail on a $5,000 bail.

Wallace was accused of targeting 11 Albuquerque Mexican restaurants in 2018, but the charges were dropped because he was found incompetent to stand trial.