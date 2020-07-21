Lap swim reservations filling up fast at Albuquerque pools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the middle of July and normally the city’s pools would be packed with people trying to cool off. You won’t see that this summer. Right now, city pools are open to lap swimming only but city officials say those lanes are filling up fast. “So the busier pools the Rio Grande and Los Altos pool, those are going to be filling up within the first five minutes,” says Josh Herbert, Aquatics Division Manager.

The city has nine of its twelve pools open for lap swimming. The Sunport pool opened Monday and the Wilson pool will open on Saturday. Herbert says people have to go online and register for a lane in advance. They offer thirty and sixty-minute time slots.

Once swimmers arrive at the facility they have their temperatures checked and they must wear face coverings until they get in the water. There’s only one swimmer allowed per lane and Herbert says the lanes keep swimmers six feet apart. “We’re full we’re not crowded so each lane is full so we are able to socially distance everybody is six feet apart as they check into the building,” Herbert says.

Lane registration opens two days ahead of time and they also take reservations over the phone for people without internet access. The city says they aren’t able to open the East San Jose and Montgomery pools because they are understaffed. The city says they also have a shortage of lifeguards.

Related Content: