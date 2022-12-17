ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lanes near the University Stadium are being shortened. Officials released information about the area Saturday around noon.

Officials with the University of New Mexico sent out an alert that said a water main has been shut off, causing the north lanes of University Boulevard from Sunshine Terrace to be reduced to one lane.

This change will last until Monday, December 19.

Anyone heading to the New Mexico Bowl is asked to head east on Avenida Cesar Chavez or come from southbound University.