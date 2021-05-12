Landscaping improvements along Tramway trail near Indian School unveiled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque celebrated a spruced-up stretch of trail in the foothills. The new landscaping along Tramway near Indian School is not only a beautification project. It also features water harvesting areas for sustainability, as well as an underground mesh to deter prairie dogs.

The drought-persistent plants also create a habitat for pollinators. Along the way, there are educational signs about the benefits of native vegetation and more. “All parks, trails, open spaces, they’re really part of a large educational, outdoor school system. And we need to maximize the educational benefits of everything we do in these places,” said Dave Simon, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

They say the area had deteriorated over the years because of erosion from the prairie dogs and invasive tree species. The city says they invested almost $900,000 in funding for the landscaping.

“It’s easy to think a landscaping project isn’t a big deal but in some cases, the problems run deeper than aesthetics,” said City Councilor Don Harris in a news release. I believe Albuquerque is a great city because of the devotion of neighborhoods who have concerns and work in tandem with their elected officials to make improvements.”

The city says depending on future funding, the project may serve as a pilot program for future landscape improvement projects along the Tramway corridor.