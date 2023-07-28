ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For more than a decade, developers have been working on turning the Winrock Town Center into an economic and social hub. Now, construction of a park and lake is well underway, but plans have changed slightly.

Last year, the Albuquerque-based Goodman Realty Group set a timeline for a landscaped park to turn Winrock into more than just a shopping center. A key feature of that plan is a lake that is set to be part of a long-term project bringing recycled water to more parts of Albuquerque.

“Originally, we were working with the water authority to build an on-site water treatment plant,” says Darin Sand, the senior vice president of development at the Goodman Realty Group. “Now, what we’re doing is bringing [water from] a reuse line that’s about two and a half miles to the south of the Winrock site.”

Rather than building an on-site treatment plant, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (ABCWUA) says they are now planning on simply running underground pipes to the existing recycled water system. This change in plans came after the water utility took a close look at the costs and benefits of an on-site treatment plant.

“The devil was in the details,” says Diane Agnew, the Water Rights Program manager for ABCWUA. “Once we went through the full design, we realized it was going to be pretty expensive, both to construct and to continuously operate.”

Installing a pipeline instead isn’t necessarily cheap. But it does come with a key benefit, Agnew says. “It allows us to deliver more reuse water to more turf areas. The pipeline runs right next to some city parks, for example. We can work with the city to make those connections, and then we can be using water for those turf areas.”

Story Continues Below

Winrock could be a connection point between existing reaches of water reuse lines in the city.

For Winrock, Darin Sand says switching from a treatment plant to a pipeline doesn’t change the overall plan for the lake. The grand opening was originally supposed to be spring of 2023, but delays have pushed it back a bit.

“The opening of the park is scheduled for the middle of fall. We’re planning on the middle to end of November,” Sand says. “The landscaper started this week…It is starting to take place and we’re starting to get a feel for how the environment is going to be, how the walking paths are going to be. We’re pretty excited to see it come together.”

While Winrock has plans for the site as an outdoor draw – perhaps with things like farmer’s markets, food vendors, and music – the water utility has a slightly different end goal. For them, Winrock represents a key part of citywide water conservation. It could let them connect water reuse facilities in the north end of town with water reuse near the Airport – a big step in connecting more of Albuquerque to recycled water.

“It gives us another point where we can branch off into the east side [of Albuquerque],” Agnew with ABCWUA says. “It seems like a small step, but it’s actually a pretty significant step into branching reuse into the entire eastern side of the city.”

As things currently stand, some city parks and facilities like the Albuquerque Sunport are hooked up to ABCWUA’s recycled water system. But other parks, landscaping, and golf courses aren’t hooked up to the system and use millions of gallons of water each year. ABCWUA hopes to eventually change that.

“The goal is to get reuse out to all of the city parks if we can make connections,” Agnew says. Right now, in addition to connecting Winrock, ABCWUA is also designing a wastewater treatment plant near the Bosque School at Montaño near Coors Boulevard. That’s currently in the planning stage.

“It’s going to be a full wastewater treatment plant that will be able to do eight to 10 million gallons per day of treated wastewater,” Agnew says. “We’ve been working with our partners throughout the middle Rio Grande to design outfall to the river that’s similar to what we have for our existing wastewater treatment plant.”

So, several projects are in the works. Agnew says that the connection to Winrock will take some time – perhaps a couple of years. Sand with Goodman Realty Group says they are planning on temporarily filling the lake with non-potable water until the pipes are in place.