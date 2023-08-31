Labor Day this year falls on Monday, September 4. Here is a list of closures and what is open for the holiday.

Albuquerque

  • Trash will be collected
  • Bernalillo County and partners are offering an Uber credit for up to $10, two rides per person beginning Friday, Sept. 1 through Sept. 5. Use the code LABOR23.

Albuquerque Closures

  • Most city offices: Closed
  • 311: Closed, issues can be reported in app
  • ABQ Ride: No fixed route or Sun Van service
  • All Animal Welfare locations: Closed
  • All community centers: Closed
  • Senior, Multigenerational, and 50+ Sports and Fitness Centers: Closed
  • Health and Social Services: Closed
  • Libraries: Closed
  • Senior Meal Sites: Closed
  • KiMo Theatre: Business and Ticket offices Closed

What’s Open in Albuquerque

  • Trash will be collected
  • ABQ BioPark, Aquarium, Botanic Garden, Tingley Beach, and Zoo
  • City indoor swimming pools
  • City golf courses
  • Jerry Cline & Sierra Vista tennis facilities

Rio Rancho

  • City offices and facilities: Closed

Santa Fe

Trash and recycling will not be collected, those will be picked up one day later

  • Santa Fe Municipal Court: Closed
  • Recreations Centers: Closed except for Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe Golf Course
  • Santa Fe Library Branches: Closed
  • All Seniors Centers: Closed
  • Santa Fe Trails, Santa Fe Ride, and Transit Administration office: Closed