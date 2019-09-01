Labor Day 2019 events, closures, and what’s open

Labor Day falls on Monday, September 2, 2019. Here is a list of closures and events happening around the state.

Albuquerque:

Most City offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 2

  • Trash and recycling will still be collected on Sept. 2
  • In an effort to combat drunk driving, from 3 p.m. on Aug. 30 through Sept. 3, Uber riders can use the code ABQLABOR19 for a $10 credit off of a ride. The maximum number of available trips is 1,200. First come first served. Discount does not cover tip.

City Services

  • 311 Citizen Contact Center: closed Monday report any issues with OneABQ app
  • ABQ RIDE & Sun Van: no fixed-route bus or Sun Van services Mon.
  • Animal Shelters: closed except for intake and reclaims

Community Programs

  • Child Development Centers: closed Sept. 2
  • Senior Centers: closed Sept. 2
  • Community Centers: closed Sept. 2
  • Health & Social Service Centers: closed Sept. 2

Cultural Offerings

  • KiMo Theatre: business and ticket office closed Sept. 2
  • Libraries: closed Sept. 2
  • Albuquerque Museum & Balloon Museum: closed Sept. 2

Rio Rancho

All city of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 with the exception of Haynes Pool which will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

Santa Fe

Some city offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. in observance of the holiday. There will be no Santa Fe Trails, Santa Fe Pick-up, or Santa Fe Ride Service on Labor Day.

What is open

  • Albuquerque BioPark including the aquarium, Botanic Garden, Tingley Beach, and Zoo open until 5 p.m.
  • Golf courses open dawn to dusk on Sept. 2
  • Lucky Paws Adoption Center is open 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 2
  • Indoor Swimming Pools are open Sept. 2 outdoor pools are closed on weekdays for the season
  • Albuquerque International Sunport is open
  • Everyday Adoption Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 2

Holiday Events

  • Red, White, Blue, & Brews event takes place at New Mexico Veterans’ Memorial on Sunday, Sept. 1 from noon to 8 p.m.
  • Food on a Stick Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mon. Sept. 2 at Cliff’s Amusement Park
  • Harvest Wine Festival runs from Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 at Balloon Fiesta Park from noon to 6 p.m. daily

