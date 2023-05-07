ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that Cinco de Mayo is over, La Parada and Farm & Table are still celebrating with another fun community event. Sunday, they hosted their annual Cinco de Mayo Folk Art Festival where people were able to enjoy food trucks, live music, and workshops.

“It’s definitely a cultural experience you know, celebrating Cinco de Mayo so many people here are of Mexican heritage as well as us and we’ve been here, our family, for generations,” said Antonia Montoya, partner at La Parada. “So it’s really nice to be here in the North Valley and this authentic experience.”

Their next event will be for Dia de los Muertos.